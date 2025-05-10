Fix for clearing contracts in multiplayer

Client now can't press "Skip Winter" button in multiplayer (button had no function previously for client, it did nothing)

Skip winter panel now should always have loaded values

Bio products that required non-bio products should now count towards skip winter funds

Fix for winter bar not appearing on field panel when it was already winter

Fix for staff travelling to field in straight line, while doing work

Fix for staff teleporting out of field if moving from field to road was too long

Fix for cultivation machines not playing any animations

Fix for when some of staff clothes appeared white

"Call Vet" Button now shows $0 when vet building is on farm while trying to breed a new animal (it was $0 before in logic but button showed value as if building was not on farm)