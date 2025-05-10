You can now change companion's position in the companion list. First, enter examine mode (TAB). Then, select wanted companion with the target cursor or by cycling through the companion list with PAGE UP / PAGE DOWN. Move the companion to a wanted position in the list with HOME / END. Pressing CTRL + R in examine mode resets the list order.

You can now use flasks from the loot manager. When the selector is on ammunition, flask icons appear on top of the companion list if there are applicable flasks available. Movement keys left / right move between the flasks, ENTER uses the selected flask.

Tweaked automatic ammunition selection for both player and AI so that higher enchantment (+X) ammunition is used against dangerous targets, even if the target fully resists elemental damage elements.

Tweaked companion switchting from a ranged to a melee weapon when target is next to him and companions has the Close Combat Ranged and / or in ranged tactics. Companions switch to ranged weapons more quickly when set to ranged tactics.

Scroll of Purifying now purifies all unholy weapons and ammunition in your and your companions' possession (previously only the items of the one reading the scroll).

Fixed an item rank calculation bug that happened if an item was enchanted to +6 or higher. This affected how companions ranked weapons before selecting what to equip.

Level loot now calculates the actual path lengths to the items before opening the list. It's little slower than the old implementation. Having the "valuables" filter active when opening the loot list speeds it up (can be toggled by pressing "0" in level loot).

When playing in ASCII mode, locked doors are now drawn in grey.

Fixed an ASCII visibility bug.

Fixed an inventory selector positioning bug.

Monsters going berserk no longer get Health / Stamina boost if withered.