30 July 2025 Build 18413685 Edited 30 July 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

I’m happy to say that our ‘Wordle x Balatro with cute birds’ game Birdigo is officially out in the world!!!!

🐦❤️

Here’s the launch trailer:

Assemble letter cards into words, which add up into ‘flaps’ to send you further along your journey. Use enchanted feathers and songs to change the rules of the game as you build your score. Go for broke with wild strategies and crazy combos, generate mega-high scores, and guide your flock to safety!  

Birdigo was created and designed by John August, screenwriter behind numerous excellent movies including Charlie’s Angels and Corpse Bride, and developed by indie dev Corey Martin, creator of Bonfire Peaks. 

Thanks so much for the support on Birdigo – we love this game and we hope you enjoy it too! 

Best,

John and Corey

