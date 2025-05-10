 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413659
Update notes
v1.53

  • Fixed a bug where new enemies added in the latest patches (Mummy and Vampire), were not affected by the “Expel Undead” spell.

  • A few texts have been improved.

  • Thank you for reading -

