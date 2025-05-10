[GENERAL]

Changed current Main Objective number display to start from 1/3 instead of 0/3

Added a chance of explosion when fueling a car that's on fire

Added Cake item (cooked in the Oven)

[FIXES]

Fixed showing "Steam not authenticated" when clicking on Custom Games and added auto refresh when connection opens

Fixed Quick Play entities not migrating to the new host when the previous host disconnects causing a variety of bugs

Fixed connection to master server timing out randomly in Quick Play when game ends

Fixed props spawning under Lab tables sometimes

Fixed document photo objective not counting sometimes when the paper is on the ground

Fixed UI phone open key text overlapping downwards

Fixed phone flash not lighting up props sometimes

Fixed prison item sync error

Fixed spectator list player names going under profile pictures sometimes and updated open mic display

Fixed taking damage after exiting car on game start (was likely happening when waiting for players takes longer) by removing fall damage when exiting seat

Fixed showing respawn timer countdown after work week is over

Fixed voices of players sitting in another car not occluding