[GENERAL]
-
Added Cake item (cooked in the Oven)
-
Added a chance of explosion when fueling a car that's on fire
-
Added wet spider ragdoll sounds
-
Added a call button in chat
-
Changed current Main Objective number display to start from 1/3 instead of 0/3
-
Changed session description input into larger text area
-
Decreased Lab device props and carton boxes push force
[FIXES]
-
Fixed showing "Steam not authenticated" when clicking on Custom Games and added auto refresh when connection opens
-
Fixed Quick Play entities not migrating to the new host when the previous host disconnects causing a variety of bugs
-
Fixed connection to master server timing out randomly in Quick Play when game ends
-
Fixed props spawning under Lab tables sometimes
-
Fixed document photo objective not counting sometimes when the paper is on the ground
-
Fixed UI phone open key text overlapping downwards
-
Fixed phone flash not lighting up props sometimes
-
Fixed prison item sync error
-
Fixed spectator list player names going under profile pictures sometimes and updated open mic display
-
Fixed taking damage after exiting car on game start (was likely happening when waiting for players takes longer) by removing fall damage when exiting seat
-
Fixed showing respawn timer countdown after work week is over
-
Fixed voices of players sitting in another car not occluding
-
Fixed collection modified error on spider egg explosion
Changed files in this update