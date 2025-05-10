 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18413640 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[GENERAL]

  • Added Cake item (cooked in the Oven)

  • Added a chance of explosion when fueling a car that's on fire

  • Added wet spider ragdoll sounds

  • Added a call button in chat

  • Changed current Main Objective number display to start from 1/3 instead of 0/3

  • Changed session description input into larger text area

  • Decreased Lab device props and carton boxes push force

[FIXES]

  • Fixed showing "Steam not authenticated" when clicking on Custom Games and added auto refresh when connection opens

  • Fixed Quick Play entities not migrating to the new host when the previous host disconnects causing a variety of bugs

  • Fixed connection to master server timing out randomly in Quick Play when game ends

  • Fixed props spawning under Lab tables sometimes

  • Fixed document photo objective not counting sometimes when the paper is on the ground

  • Fixed UI phone open key text overlapping downwards

  • Fixed phone flash not lighting up props sometimes

  • Fixed prison item sync error

  • Fixed spectator list player names going under profile pictures sometimes and updated open mic display

  • Fixed taking damage after exiting car on game start (was likely happening when waiting for players takes longer) by removing fall damage when exiting seat

  • Fixed showing respawn timer countdown after work week is over

  • Fixed voices of players sitting in another car not occluding

  • Fixed collection modified error on spider egg explosion

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1745681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1745682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link