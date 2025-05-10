-
New feature: Mercenaries can now explore synchronously
-
Bug fix: Fixed the delay when rapidly clicking the left/right buttons in the recycle bin
-
Bug fix: Adjusted the delay when rapidly clicking the redraw card function
-
Balance adjustments:
Hummingbird: Attacks can now be blocked by shields
Hydra (Head of Lust): Attacks will now only remove one weapon
Patch Notes Ver.18413619
