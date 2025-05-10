 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413619
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New feature: Mercenaries can now explore synchronously

  • Bug fix: Fixed the delay when rapidly clicking the left/right buttons in the recycle bin

  • Bug fix: Adjusted the delay when rapidly clicking the redraw card function

  • Balance adjustments:
    Hummingbird: Attacks can now be blocked by shields
    Hydra (Head of Lust): Attacks will now only remove one weapon

