Patch 1.0.10 has been released! I've been off most of the week in Boston for Godotcon (showing off Neongarten!) This week has some more small fixes and improvements. I'll be getting a proper roadmap out soon.

Change list:

Fixed a bug where the player could not use the library or options screen during perk selection or highlight building stats.

Fixed a bug with the Middle Management perk not counting Starbees coffee shops as Corp and Unwritten Laws not counting Prized Plaza plazas as Government.**

When you take a screenshot from the hovercar, the building scaffolds (or grid markers) will disappear for the screenshot.

Fixed a bug where choosing the Bribes perk would not immediately update the Reroll count on the Building Selection UI.**

Fixed a translation error with the Japanese version of the Billionaire's Row achievement, where it incorrectly stated that only 100 million was required.

When you use a reroll, you are now guaranteed 3 different buildings. Previously, a reroll could select one (or all!) of the buildings you just passed over.

During building placement, the player can now right mouse click or press the B button (or the east button) to undo building selection.

** Thanks to Aliensrock for finding these bugs. In front of tens of thousands of viewers. Lol.