Thanks to all those who have reported bugs, and thanks to the community for its support!

If you encounter a bug, don't hesitate to post it on the Discord group.

someone also noticed that the game is on AZERTY by default, and yes you need to change the keyboard settings in settings menu if you want to change inputs.

Major change

FSR 3.1 Available in the menue, by default is disable, but you can enable the upscaler to get better performances, the game will still be optimized, but for old hardware, FSR can be usefull.

Adjusting the SCP 173 speed

TV in spawn has been replaced by radio for the main menu sound

Bug fixes

Fix the bug when the game resolution that does not match player resolution

Performance