The precision of the calculator application has been improved to the highest precision that can be achieved by a scientific calculator. In addition, the operability of the calculator application has been improved, so that now when you have finished typing the last calculation, the result will not only be displayed but also the cursor will be moved to the back of the result automatically, so that it is convenient for the next calculation by using the last result. This calculator solves the problem that traditional calculators on the computer are not intuitive, its calculation rules are exactly the same as those in the maths textbook, and the history is also displayed intuitively.