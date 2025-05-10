 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413453 Edited 10 May 2025 – 10:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this update we have focus on graphic improvements and multiplayer/server stability

New:

  • Added caching system for initial loading user data. In this way we have reduced the amount of server calls, improving the overall server performance

  • Added option to reconnect and rejoin match automatically when player disconnects from multiplayer match due to small connection issues (this behavior occurs silently and almost immediately. Therefore, the player should not notice any unintentional disconnections). Of course, this is not always guaranteed, and disconnections with a greater impact may not be restored

Improvements:

  • Improved multiplayer match connection stability

  • Improved significantly battlegrounds aspects adding new post-process effects

  • Improved deck aspects on battlefields

  • Improved card backs

  • Improved dropdowns UI layout

  • Improved battle summon visual effects

Fixes:

  • Fixed battlegrounds drop feedback visual effect position

  • Fixed minor battle UI issues

  • Fixed various translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842431
