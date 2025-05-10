Hi everyone, in this update we have focus on graphic improvements and multiplayer/server stability
New:
-
Added caching system for initial loading user data. In this way we have reduced the amount of server calls, improving the overall server performance
-
Added option to reconnect and rejoin match automatically when player disconnects from multiplayer match due to small connection issues (this behavior occurs silently and almost immediately. Therefore, the player should not notice any unintentional disconnections). Of course, this is not always guaranteed, and disconnections with a greater impact may not be restored
Improvements:
-
Improved multiplayer match connection stability
-
Improved significantly battlegrounds aspects adding new post-process effects
-
Improved deck aspects on battlefields
-
Improved card backs
-
Improved dropdowns UI layout
-
Improved battle summon visual effects
Fixes:
-
Fixed battlegrounds drop feedback visual effect position
-
Fixed minor battle UI issues
-
Fixed various translations
Changed files in this update