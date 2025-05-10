 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413427 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I think I've finally tracked down and fixed the long-running bug where the AI would fail to upgrade its ships or use new technologies it researched. Many thanks to everyone who sent in example saves. If there's interest, I can also write up an in-depth explanation of what small, stupid thing caused this bug.

  • The AI now updates what ships it builds based on the technologies it has researched.

  • The AI now correctly upgrades ships and buildings.

  • Dead governors no longer stay at their assigned cities, gently decaying.

  • Fixed a missing German translation.

  • Flipped some defensive buildings that were facing the wrong way.

  • Mod loading progress bar is no longer too short.

