I think I've finally tracked down and fixed the long-running bug where the AI would fail to upgrade its ships or use new technologies it researched. Many thanks to everyone who sent in example saves. If there's interest, I can also write up an in-depth explanation of what small, stupid thing caused this bug.

The AI now updates what ships it builds based on the technologies it has researched.

The AI now correctly upgrades ships and buildings.

Dead governors no longer stay at their assigned cities, gently decaying.

Fixed a missing German translation.

Flipped some defensive buildings that were facing the wrong way.

Mod loading progress bar is no longer too short.