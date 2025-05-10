I think I've finally tracked down and fixed the long-running bug where the AI would fail to upgrade its ships or use new technologies it researched. Many thanks to everyone who sent in example saves. If there's interest, I can also write up an in-depth explanation of what small, stupid thing caused this bug.
-
The AI now updates what ships it builds based on the technologies it has researched.
-
The AI now correctly upgrades ships and buildings.
-
Dead governors no longer stay at their assigned cities, gently decaying.
-
Fixed a missing German translation.
-
Flipped some defensive buildings that were facing the wrong way.
-
Mod loading progress bar is no longer too short.
Changed files in this update