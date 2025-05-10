Important!
If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.
They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.
Bug fixes
-
Offline DRM would save in roaming (%APPDATA%) directory. This is not correct - that directory is to be shared between computers. It is now instead saved in local directory (%LOCALAPPDATA%). NOTE! This means your offline licenses will need to be recreated once as the directory has moved. Logs for all programs is also saved in the local app data from now on. (%LOCALAPPDATA%\vovoid)
-
Fixed a real nasty (but likely also rare) race condition related to font rendering. The symptom was that characters in the Launcher would be garbled and the launcher would randomly crash. The heavy lifting of fonts (basically limited to Artiste) has since past release been using the MSDF technique which is much more performant, so the need for using the old technique, offloading work to a thread (which caused problems) has been simplified, fully eliminating the race condition.
Changed files in this update