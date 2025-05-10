Hello all, introducing a brand new update for the weekend. This update is a big one. I'm excited to go through the new features and changes that you can now play. Let's get right to it!

New features:

Red Hill Peninsula.

This new map is a breath of fresh air! You are now stranded at an old hill, untouched by the bombs from the Grey War, that was once owned by a secretive old man who has now vanished. This place may be a hidden paradise to some, but you'll soon find out that this isn’t the case.

Objective: Repair the old broken down car with three major components that will get you out of here in one piece. Only one component can be carried at a single given time, so be sure to fix it to the car before picking up another item.

Nightmare mode.

This mode introduces a new, and fatal spin to how you play the game. Nightmare mode will surely be a challenge if you find the existing levels too easy. Both the Asylum level and the brand new Red Hill Peninsula will feature the Nightmare mode, including future levels that are in development.

Objective: Escape by all means in the pitch darkness. Your only friends is a flashlight, and you guns. Not only will items be more expensive, and have extra objectives to complete, but you will take more damage compared to the normal mode. Oh, and the generator will turn off every 5 minutes.

BMG.

The Bandit machine gun is a new weapon that has been added in both maps. Hope you’re packing plenty of ammo, because this high recoil, bullet spitting death machine may just be everyone’s new favourite weapon. With a high magazine count, and a frightening rate of fire, this may just be the weapon to get you high in the leaderboards.

Medals.

Boost your final score by killing as many screamers as possible, and by earning as much points as you keep drawing breath. Depending on your performance, medals will range from bronze, and all the way to diamond. In the end, when you either meet your inevitable fate, or survive, you final score will be altered, depending on how well you stive.

Minor changes

The menu has been touched up

Added a new loading screen

5 new achievements

Implemented a credit system and XP system. Nothing can be done with this now, but will be expanded upon later.

Corrected a lot of character poses

Once hitting round 15, Screamers will now run towards the player. Watch out!

Firing without aiming is now easier to pull off. Before, the camera suddenly snaps.

Adjusted health to the spectrum of enemies, depending on the round the player is on.

A lot of other minor fixes have been applied.

DLC 2 was meant to be out today, but we ran into some minor things that we have to fix. But I just couldn’t wait in releasing this build, so why not check out the store page and wishlist it right here!



Oh, and the first DLC is on sale. So if you wish to help me out, and show your support, grab this at a low price right here!

And if you really like where this game is going and wish to help me out further, come and check out my ko-fi page and consider throwing a few dollars my way to keep this train rolling. Click here to find out more.

