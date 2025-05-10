2025年5月10日
- 优化了[color=yellow]批量出售[/color]的代码结构，提高批量出售性能
- 修复了灵植傀儡自动种植时种子数量不正确的Bug
- 离线收益面板中对离线期间种子的统计，从只统计种子消耗改为统计种子消耗和获得，能够正确反馈种子变化情况
- [color=lightgreen]大更新开发中，抽时间做了个优化，大更新目前还在重构项目结构中，非常感谢大家支持~[/color]
