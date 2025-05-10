 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18413367 Edited 10 May 2025 – 09:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Another attempt to fix the flashlight key binding issue.
    Sorry, but you may need to reassign your custom key bindings again.

  • Some level art work pass near Stormcross in the open world map.

  • Minor enemy balance adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link