10 May 2025 Build 18413318 Edited 10 May 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added playtest option to reset Raids (top right corner in the Raid Hall)
  • 'Storm Cowl', 'Storm Shoulders' and 'Moonlight Hood' have been moved one tier up in the shop
  • 'Serpent Staff' sprite and stats have been udpated and has been removed from the normal shop
  • Added 3 new craftable Items:
    -- Serpent Staff
    -- Hat of the Serpent
    -- Gown of the Serpent
  • Added 1 new Item Set: Serpent Set
  • Priests and Supporters now need to be close to the ally with the lowest HP or the enemy frontline in order to perform their healing
  • Fixed an issue where beating the Forge Demon did not grant any EXP and clear the Raid

