- Added playtest option to reset Raids (top right corner in the Raid Hall)
- 'Storm Cowl', 'Storm Shoulders' and 'Moonlight Hood' have been moved one tier up in the shop
- 'Serpent Staff' sprite and stats have been udpated and has been removed from the normal shop
- Added 3 new craftable Items:
-- Serpent Staff
-- Hat of the Serpent
-- Gown of the Serpent
- Added 1 new Item Set: Serpent Set
- Priests and Supporters now need to be close to the ally with the lowest HP or the enemy frontline in order to perform their healing
- Fixed an issue where beating the Forge Demon did not grant any EXP and clear the Raid
Update v1.19.10
Update notes via Steam Community
