Cannon Crates Are Now Hookshootable.
Cannonball Knockback Timer Has Been Lowered From 5 to 3 Seconds.
Cannonball Knockback Force Has Been Slightly Lowered.
Added a Player Despawn Effect.
Melee Swing Effect Changed to a Less Glowing Effect.
Fixed Shooting Cannon Down Into the Ground — It Won’t Miss Anymore.
Fixed So Player Can’t Pick Up Treasure While Being in Prison.
Fixed So Player Can’t Ping While Being in Prison.
Patch 1.05 - Gameplay Adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
