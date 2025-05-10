 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413278
  • Cannon Crates Are Now Hookshootable.

  • Cannonball Knockback Timer Has Been Lowered From 5 to 3 Seconds.

  • Cannonball Knockback Force Has Been Slightly Lowered.

  • Added a Player Despawn Effect.

  • Melee Swing Effect Changed to a Less Glowing Effect.

  • Fixed Shooting Cannon Down Into the Ground — It Won’t Miss Anymore.

  • Fixed So Player Can’t Pick Up Treasure While Being in Prison.

  • Fixed So Player Can’t Ping While Being in Prison.

