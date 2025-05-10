 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413262
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added almond water dispensers in the Quantum Room (soon to become the "M.E.G Lab" in an upcoming major update). Thanks to players for suggesting this great quality-of-life improvement! In Infinity Loop mode, this allows you to recover before using the shop.

