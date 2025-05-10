 Skip to content

10 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added an enemy to the game - Rabbit

  • Added an enemy to the level editor - Pterodactyl (WIP)

  • Reworked Swamp Hag with a brand new moveset

    • Large, slow homing shot

    • Faster spread shot attack

    • Radial attack that curves back towards the hag

    • Radial attack with 2 gaps

    • Resurrect all nearby Zombkitties

    • When at half health or less, a voodoo doll is summoned which mirrors your movements. If it takes damage, you do too

  • Existing bosses have buffs when at half health or less

    • Horse

      Bullets are 50% faster and 50% larger

    • Armadillo

      Shoots short range radial bullets on impact with the floor or walls

  • Boss health increased

    • Horse

      15 -> 18

    • Armadillo

      24 -> 28

    • Swamp Hag

      32 -> 40

  • Necromancer summons Zombkitties instead of skeletons

  • Swamp levels now have pools of mud

  • Enemies no longer bonk by walking into each other

  • Added a particle effect under your feet when you have Hover Boots

  • Swapped binding of left and right mouse buttons (you may want to swap them back)

  • Bubbles now increase in size according to their damage

  • Fixed crash when toggling edit mode

Open link