Added an enemy to the game - Rabbit

Added an enemy to the level editor - Pterodactyl (WIP)

Reworked Swamp Hag with a brand new moveset Large, slow homing shot

Faster spread shot attack

Radial attack that curves back towards the hag

Radial attack with 2 gaps

Resurrect all nearby Zombkitties

When at half health or less, a voodoo doll is summoned which mirrors your movements. If it takes damage, you do too

Existing bosses have buffs when at half health or less Horse Bullets are 50% faster and 50% larger

Armadillo Shoots short range radial bullets on impact with the floor or walls

Boss health increased Horse 15 -> 18

Armadillo 24 -> 28

Swamp Hag 32 -> 40

Necromancer summons Zombkitties instead of skeletons

Swamp levels now have pools of mud

Enemies no longer bonk by walking into each other

Added a particle effect under your feet when you have Hover Boots

Swapped binding of left and right mouse buttons (you may want to swap them back)

Bubbles now increase in size according to their damage