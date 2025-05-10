-
Added an enemy to the game - Rabbit
-
Added an enemy to the level editor - Pterodactyl (WIP)
-
Reworked Swamp Hag with a brand new moveset
-
Large, slow homing shot
-
Faster spread shot attack
-
Radial attack that curves back towards the hag
-
Radial attack with 2 gaps
-
Resurrect all nearby Zombkitties
-
When at half health or less, a voodoo doll is summoned which mirrors your movements. If it takes damage, you do too
-
-
Existing bosses have buffs when at half health or less
-
Horse
Bullets are 50% faster and 50% larger
-
Armadillo
Shoots short range radial bullets on impact with the floor or walls
-
-
Boss health increased
-
Horse
15 -> 18
-
Armadillo
24 -> 28
-
Swamp Hag
32 -> 40
-
-
Necromancer summons Zombkitties instead of skeletons
-
Swamp levels now have pools of mud
-
Enemies no longer bonk by walking into each other
-
Added a particle effect under your feet when you have Hover Boots
-
Swapped binding of left and right mouse buttons (you may want to swap them back)
-
Bubbles now increase in size according to their damage
-
Fixed crash when toggling edit mode
