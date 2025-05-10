・The game timer is now displayed and recorded.



During gameplay, a timer will now be shown on screen.

With the new option enabled, the timer can be displayed at all times in the bottom-right corner.

Your total playtime is also saved in the result screen.

In the future, we plan to implement rankings based on clear times.

・Auto Dice Roll can now be enabled from the options.

Previously, dice rolls required a click, but now they can occur automatically.

・Battle Log can now be displayed in a larger size.

From the options menu, you can choose to enlarge the battle log.

This should make logs easier to read during livestreams.

Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!