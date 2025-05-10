Alright, patch time! Not the biggest content drop ever but something quite interesting at least.

The biggest changes are an addition of a side boat that can hold an extra crew member of any position and two new crew members, Bungle the Jester and Baggy the Porter.

Bungle was actually designed as more of an required addition to enemy arsenal as a bird deterrant but of course he serves a purpose on player side as well.

Baggy is the new addition to crow's nest position member pool. He isn't anything crazy overpowered but surely can be a worthy crew member in the right hands.

As a nice quality of life thing I added the option to skip to specific pages of the log book from the table of contents pages.

There are also few new additional challenge modes on top of the existing price one.

And of course some generic/smaller bug fixes: