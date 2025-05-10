 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18413163 Edited 10 May 2025 – 08:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BATTLECASTER has undergone a major overhaul. 2.0 launch is expected late 2025. A free demo has been made available for feedback!

Get involved: https://discord.com/invite/hcvGzeWCG3

Changed files in this update

Windows BATTLECASTER Depot 1355772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link