1️⃣ Fixed the bug where customers didn’t pay the correct amount 💵
2️⃣ Fixed a critical issue where excessive tips could prevent save files from loading 💾
3️⃣ Reduced the cost of machine repairs, making it easier to maintain your business 🛠️
4️⃣ Adjusted animation speeds for repair wrench and broom usage, making actions smoother 🧹
5️⃣ Added dirty clothes models and dirty gas particles for more realistic visuals 👕💨
6️⃣ Improved laundry basket shelf placement handling — smoother and more intuitive 🧺
7️⃣ Optimized the cash register POS keypad interaction — buttons now respond better to clicks, even for players with high mouse sensitivity 🖱️
8️⃣ Introduced visible customer rating effects — see whether they're happy or not! 😄😡
9️⃣ Enhanced recycle prompt wording to be clearer ♻️
🧼 v1.0.8 Patch Notes (Polishing the experience!)
1️⃣ Fixed the bug where customers didn’t pay the correct amount 💵
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update