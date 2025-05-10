 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18413044
Update notes via Steam Community

1️⃣ Fixed the bug where customers didn’t pay the correct amount 💵
2️⃣ Fixed a critical issue where excessive tips could prevent save files from loading 💾
3️⃣ Reduced the cost of machine repairs, making it easier to maintain your business 🛠️
4️⃣ Adjusted animation speeds for repair wrench and broom usage, making actions smoother 🧹
5️⃣ Added dirty clothes models and dirty gas particles for more realistic visuals 👕💨
6️⃣ Improved laundry basket shelf placement handling — smoother and more intuitive 🧺
7️⃣ Optimized the cash register POS keypad interaction — buttons now respond better to clicks, even for players with high mouse sensitivity 🖱️
8️⃣ Introduced visible customer rating effects — see whether they're happy or not! 😄😡
9️⃣ Enhanced recycle prompt wording to be clearer ♻️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3125571
  • Loading history…
