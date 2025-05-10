Added random matchmaking! I’ll likely need to patch as issues arise.

Added an Overworld PvP toggle to the main menu. The player HUD now displays a PvP icon when it’s active—this lets you attack wild creatures with friends without accidentally hitting each other.

Added multiplayer lobby types: Open (anyone can join), Friends Only, or Closed (no one, including friends, can join).

Added hand equips for players. First hand item: torches.

Added an option to release a pet. Your pet remains spawned but is no longer owned by you—it can be attacked or caught by another player (although it’s pretty sad).

The game now auto-saves every ~30 seconds.

Selecting any one of your pets now selects them all, making healing and pet-management interactions a little easier.

Interact options now cycle through the list (e.g., press “up” at the top to go to the bottom), for easier navigation.

Added the ability to carry fallen creatures that aren’t yours.

Added character model specific map icons for remote players (less confusing who is who).

Re-arranged the world-zone grid.

Added proper character icons for Soldier and Merchant models.

Added a double-tap “Cancel” to quit a player challenge.

Cleaned up hat-mesh positioning on the Breeder and Healer models.

Minor network and optimization tweaks (should reduce interaction errors when playing online).

Fixed remote-pet melee attacks: animation and damage type now sync properly.

Fixed a level-gained bug that showed “leveled up” on all pets, even when only one actually leveled.

Fixed an issue where first-zone spawn levels didn’t match the player’s shard count.