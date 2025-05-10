 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412976
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added random matchmaking! I’ll likely need to patch as issues arise.

  • Added an Overworld PvP toggle to the main menu. The player HUD now displays a PvP icon when it’s active—this lets you attack wild creatures with friends without accidentally hitting each other.

  • Added multiplayer lobby types: Open (anyone can join), Friends Only, or Closed (no one, including friends, can join).

  • Added hand equips for players. First hand item: torches.

  • Added an option to release a pet. Your pet remains spawned but is no longer owned by you—it can be attacked or caught by another player (although it’s pretty sad).

  • The game now auto-saves every ~30 seconds.

  • Selecting any one of your pets now selects them all, making healing and pet-management interactions a little easier.

  • Interact options now cycle through the list (e.g., press “up” at the top to go to the bottom), for easier navigation.

  • Added the ability to carry fallen creatures that aren’t yours.

  • Added character model specific map icons for remote players (less confusing who is who).

  • Re-arranged the world-zone grid.

  • Added proper character icons for Soldier and Merchant models.

  • Added a double-tap “Cancel” to quit a player challenge.

  • Cleaned up hat-mesh positioning on the Breeder and Healer models.

  • Minor network and optimization tweaks (should reduce interaction errors when playing online).

  • Fixed remote-pet melee attacks: animation and damage type now sync properly.

  • Fixed a level-gained bug that showed “leveled up” on all pets, even when only one actually leveled.

  • Fixed an issue where first-zone spawn levels didn’t match the player’s shard count.

  • Added a safety net to respawn players back home if they fall through the earth and keep falling indefinitely.

Changed files in this update

