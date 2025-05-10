 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412954 Edited 10 May 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fatigue: Now reduces HP by 50% (up from 20%), or 5% for elites and bosses (up from 2%).

  • Spectral Saint: Now triples Action Times.

  • Scuttle: Now deals 100% damage (down from 150%).

  • Frenzy: Now also raises ATK by 30%.

  • Barrage: Now grants the user Haste when being used.

  • Cobold: Now called Kobold.

  • Grizzly: Now uses the correct Sweep animation.

  • Treant: Raised max HP by 9%.

  • Drake: Optimised sprite size.

  • Yeti: Raised ATK by 10%.

  • Basilisk: Lowered DEF by 10%.

  • Seraphim: Renamed to ‘Seraph’ (plural: ‘Seraphim’).

  • Behemoth: Raised ATK by 9%, lowered DEF by 10%.

  • Wyvern: Now uses Prepare, which is now required for Sinferno and Malizzard.

  • For enemies between Level 26 and 30, raised main stats by 1.

  • Commander’s Uniform: Now called Vanguard.

  • Taunt: Now handled as a buff.

  • Poison: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 20%) per turn left after battle.

  • Burn: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 10%), or 2% for elites and bosses (down from 4%).

  • Added an animation for taking damage from Poison after battle.

  • Revised every buff and debuff.

  • Manor: Roboguards now move as intended.

  • Swamp: Added a second Tanuki.

  • Polished Capital maps.

  • Reduced the intensity of the bloom lighting effect.

  • Weakness and resistance popups now work as intended.

  • Made many minor fixes and optimisations.

  • Updated plugins.

Changed files in this update

