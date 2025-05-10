Fatigue: Now reduces HP by 50% (up from 20%), or 5% for elites and bosses (up from 2%).

Spectral Saint: Now triples Action Times.

Scuttle: Now deals 100% damage (down from 150%).

Frenzy: Now also raises ATK by 30%.

Barrage: Now grants the user Haste when being used.

Cobold: Now called Kobold.

Grizzly: Now uses the correct Sweep animation.

Treant: Raised max HP by 9%.

Drake: Optimised sprite size.

Yeti: Raised ATK by 10%.

Basilisk: Lowered DEF by 10%.

Seraphim: Renamed to ‘Seraph’ (plural: ‘Seraphim’).

Behemoth: Raised ATK by 9%, lowered DEF by 10%.

Wyvern: Now uses Prepare, which is now required for Sinferno and Malizzard.

For enemies between Level 26 and 30, raised main stats by 1.

Commander’s Uniform: Now called Vanguard.

Taunt: Now handled as a buff.

Poison: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 20%) per turn left after battle.

Burn: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 10%), or 2% for elites and bosses (down from 4%).

Added an animation for taking damage from Poison after battle.

Revised every buff and debuff.

Manor: Roboguards now move as intended.

Swamp: Added a second Tanuki.

Polished Capital maps.

Reduced the intensity of the bloom lighting effect.

Weakness and resistance popups now work as intended.

Made many minor fixes and optimisations.