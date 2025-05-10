-
Fatigue: Now reduces HP by 50% (up from 20%), or 5% for elites and bosses (up from 2%).
Spectral Saint: Now triples Action Times.
Scuttle: Now deals 100% damage (down from 150%).
Frenzy: Now also raises ATK by 30%.
Barrage: Now grants the user Haste when being used.
Cobold: Now called Kobold.
Grizzly: Now uses the correct Sweep animation.
Treant: Raised max HP by 9%.
Drake: Optimised sprite size.
Yeti: Raised ATK by 10%.
Basilisk: Lowered DEF by 10%.
Seraphim: Renamed to ‘Seraph’ (plural: ‘Seraphim’).
Behemoth: Raised ATK by 9%, lowered DEF by 10%.
Wyvern: Now uses Prepare, which is now required for Sinferno and Malizzard.
For enemies between Level 26 and 30, raised main stats by 1.
Commander’s Uniform: Now called Vanguard.
Taunt: Now handled as a buff.
Poison: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 20%) per turn left after battle.
Burn: Now degenerates HP by 5% (down from 10%), or 2% for elites and bosses (down from 4%).
Added an animation for taking damage from Poison after battle.
Revised every buff and debuff.
Manor: Roboguards now move as intended.
Swamp: Added a second Tanuki.
Polished Capital maps.
Reduced the intensity of the bloom lighting effect.
Weakness and resistance popups now work as intended.
Made many minor fixes and optimisations.
Updated plugins.
Patch 0.9.10
