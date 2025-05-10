 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412938 Edited 10 May 2025 – 08:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a feature to unstuck your character when you're stuck with another player (default key is B, customizable in settings). If this happens, please send us a detailed bug report, as this issue is difficult to reproduce.
  • Adjusted the level initialization system to prevent an issue where several players saw actor spawn points without interaction. Affected elements include extraction targets, almond water dispensers, wooden planks, cutters, roots, and the scene with the table (Paradise). If you encounter problems, please submit a bug report.
  • Various minor fixes and optimizations.

Thank you for helping us continually improve the Early Access experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
