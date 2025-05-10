-
Adjusted creative inventory stacks to item max_stack instead of 50 (fixes stack splits spamming issues)
-
Fixed HUD Controller "Failed to load program"
-
SmallPivot/SmallHinge/LinearTrack: fixed old blueprints giving wrong initial value
Quick fix May 10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2941661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update