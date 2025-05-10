 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412818 Edited 10 May 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted creative inventory stacks to item max_stack instead of 50 (fixes stack splits spamming issues)

  • Fixed HUD Controller "Failed to load program"

  • SmallPivot/SmallHinge/LinearTrack: fixed old blueprints giving wrong initial value

