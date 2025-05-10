-change default inputs again (still experimenting to find what feels right)
-added teleport attack
-added canon enemy
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-change default inputs again (still experimenting to find what feels right)
-added teleport attack
-added canon enemy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update