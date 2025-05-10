-
Fixed Grivl's dialogue not being in the right place in the Gaelskuv Fishing Hut.
The equipment menu now opens up after being prompted to equip your weapon.
Added interaction sparkle effects to campfires before they are built.
Version 1.0.8 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
