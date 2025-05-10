 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412744
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Grivl's dialogue not being in the right place in the Gaelskuv Fishing Hut.

  • The equipment menu now opens up after being prompted to equip your weapon.

  • Added interaction sparkle effects to campfires before they are built.

