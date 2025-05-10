 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412641 Edited 10 May 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Heya! This release contains an ingame dialogue editor and an extensive C# scripting framework.

That means, you can now easily write your own dialogues in game!

We've also created a test-mod that adds Dr. Weber to the Peitho ending, who will give you a purple collar!

You can find the test mod here: https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisExampleMod/

If you're interested in making your own mod, you can check out our instructions on how to make one here:

https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisModding

HUGE thanks to BlauKitten for her awesome help in making this Modding SDK and pushing it over the finish line!

