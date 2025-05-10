Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Heya! This release contains an ingame dialogue editor and an extensive C# scripting framework.

That means, you can now easily write your own dialogues in game!

We've also created a test-mod that adds Dr. Weber to the Peitho ending, who will give you a purple collar!

You can find the test mod here: https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisExampleMod/

If you're interested in making your own mod, you can check out our instructions on how to make one here:

https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisModding

HUGE thanks to BlauKitten for her awesome help in making this Modding SDK and pushing it over the finish line!