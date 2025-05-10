Heya! This release contains an ingame dialogue editor and an extensive C# scripting framework.
That means, you can now easily write your own dialogues in game!
We've also created a test-mod that adds Dr. Weber to the Peitho ending, who will give you a purple collar!
You can find the test mod here: https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisExampleMod/
If you're interested in making your own mod, you can check out our instructions on how to make one here:
https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisModding
HUGE thanks to BlauKitten for her awesome help in making this Modding SDK and pushing it over the finish line!
-
Added Modding Support (https://github.com/AnduoGames/ThirdCrisisModding)
-
Added a X button to the Bullet Vibrator UI
-
Fixed a bug which locked you out of the bondage content in the north of carceburg under rare conditions
Changed files in this update