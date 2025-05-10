Some image isn't uncensored issue Fixed
2025/05/10 Uncensored issue Fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Japanese Depot 3455451
- Loading history…
English Depot 3455452
- Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 3455453
- Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3455454
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update