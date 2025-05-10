 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18412557 Edited 10 May 2025 – 06:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some image isn't uncensored issue Fixed

Changed files in this update

Japanese Depot 3455451
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3455452
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 3455453
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3455454
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link