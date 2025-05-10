Hello my dear friends, welcome to the newest versionːsteamhappyː
I've introduced significant new gameplay features including Endless Mode and its leaderboard system, along with other improvements. Here are the details:
Endless Realm
True to its name, you can battle to your heart's content here until extraction or death:
- All base class skills and ultimate abilities are unlocked from the start. Earn 1 additional skill at stage 5 and stage 10
- Begin at stage 0, advancing 1 stage every 30 seconds. After setting a personal record, you may start from your highest achieved stage
- Enemy damage and HP scale with stage progression
- No equipment drops from regular/elite enemies
- Automatically gain 1 random equipment per cleared stage
- Bosses spawn every 5 stages, dropping bonus equipment upon defeat
- No equipment loss on death - if confident in your build, go all out!
Champion List
- Ranks players by their highest cleared stages
- Currently displays Top 10 players. Will expand listing and showcase top players' builds in the future(maybe learn something from others?)
- Note: Leaderboard is for testing and may be reset before demo/full release. I'll announce beforehand if reset occurs
Two new Bosses
Dead Silence
A shadow-lurking assassin who teleports to your side for randomized damage attacks. Dodge swiftly and end fights quickly.
Scarlet Circus
A distance-controlling juggernaut who rejects melee combat. Avoid his blade traps and advance strategically.
These bosses currently only appear in Endless Realm
Bug fixed
Fixed save file corruption when quitting mid-game. Now safe to exit anytime
Warning: Already corrupted saves can't be fixed. Delete affected items manually in storage (they are still functional but with broken icons). Deep apologies for this critical bug - will handle save-related code with extreme caution in the futureːsteamfacepalmː
Other Updates
- Optimized UI for 16:10 screens (mainly laptops)
- BOSS theme music settings are now saved - no need to readjust every launch (though I really want you to listen to the carefully curated boss theme tracks!ːsteamsadː)
Contact me: jackwdev@outlook.com
