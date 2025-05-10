Hello my dear friends, welcome to the newest versionːsteamhappyː

I've introduced significant new gameplay features including Endless Mode and its leaderboard system, along with other improvements. Here are the details:

Endless Realm

True to its name, you can battle to your heart's content here until extraction or death:

All base class skills and ultimate abilities are unlocked from the start. Earn 1 additional skill at stage 5 and stage 10

Begin at stage 0, advancing 1 stage every 30 seconds. After setting a personal record, you may start from your highest achieved stage

Enemy damage and HP scale with stage progression

No equipment drops from regular/elite enemies

Automatically gain 1 random equipment per cleared stage

Bosses spawn every 5 stages, dropping bonus equipment upon defeat

No equipment loss on death - if confident in your build, go all out!

Champion List

Ranks players by their highest cleared stages

Currently displays Top 10 players. Will expand listing and showcase top players' builds in the future(maybe learn something from others?)

Note: Leaderboard is for testing and may be reset before demo/full release. I'll announce beforehand if reset occurs

Two new Bosses

Dead Silence

A shadow-lurking assassin who teleports to your side for randomized damage attacks. Dodge swiftly and end fights quickly.

Scarlet Circus

A distance-controlling juggernaut who rejects melee combat. Avoid his blade traps and advance strategically.

These bosses currently only appear in Endless Realm

Bug fixed

Fixed save file corruption when quitting mid-game. Now safe to exit anytime

Warning: Already corrupted saves can't be fixed. Delete affected items manually in storage (they are still functional but with broken icons). Deep apologies for this critical bug - will handle save-related code with extreme caution in the futureːsteamfacepalmː

Optimized UI for 16:10 screens (mainly laptops)

BOSS theme music settings are now saved - no need to readjust every launch (though I really want you to listen to the carefully curated boss theme tracks!ːsteamsadː)

Contact me: jackwdev@outlook.com