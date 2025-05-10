📌 Major Updates

🔄 Backrooms Level 0 Redesign

Completely redesigned the layout of Level 0.

Lighting, structure, and spatial flow have been reworked to amplify tension and immersion.

The level now offers a fresh sense of unease and requires new approaches to exploration. Watch your step... 🫣

🧠 Interaction System Fixes

Fixed a critical issue where key bindings (especially parent-child bindings) were conflicting.

This bug caused the control panel and other interactions to fail or behave inconsistently.

All interaction-related bindings have now been revised and should work as intended. Buttons should behave now. 😏

🫧 A Note from the Developer

We sincerely apologize for the key binding conflict that may have impacted your experience in previous versions.

It was an oversight on our part, and thanks to your patience and feedback, we were able to identify and resolve it quickly.

We’re committed to rapid bug fixes and continued improvements to ensure a smooth and immersive gameplay experience.

Thank you always for playing and supporting the project. 🙇‍♀️💛