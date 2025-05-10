 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412453 Edited 10 May 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Haven't bought Deckline yet?

Now, it's 100% the right time! We've bundled up with The Backrooms 1998, found footage survival horror game! Get both of our games, including Deckline, now and enjoy a nice bundle discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53801/The_Backrooms_1998_x_Deckline/

The Backrooms 1998 is a gritty, found-footage style survival horror game where you must escape the claustrophobic, ever-changing maze of the Backrooms while being stalked by something unspeakable. Stay quiet, stay hidden, and survive the nightmare. The monster can hear your voice.

By the way, don't forget to leave your reviews to Deckline on Steam! We really need them for the game's exposure, our morale, and other algorithmic stuff on Steam's end. Also, join our Discord and have some fun with us!

