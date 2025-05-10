Hi friends!

Added new special dice: Big Bada Boom - a powerful bomb that occasionally appears on the field, deals damage to ALL enemies equal to the merge value, and creates a strong explosive wave pushing adjacent dice. Updated Treasure Chest dice - renamed and improved the description for the special dice that allows choosing one of three new dice to add to your collection. Updated sound effects - improved audio feedback for shield damage and stun effects for better gameplay experience.

These changes aim to add more strategic options and improve clarity in game mechanics. Thank you for your continued support and feedback!