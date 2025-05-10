We're continuously working to enhance your experience and are pleased to present another update! This time, we've focused on First-Person Camera, refining the user interface, and enhancing the tutorial and pause features for your convenience.
First-Person Camera Position Adjustment:
What is it? We've adjusted the first-person camera position to provide improved visibility.
User Interface (UI) Enhancements:
What is it? We've made some refinements to the user interface to make it even more convenient and intuitive to use.
Improved Tutorial:
What is it? For new users and those who want to refresh their knowledge, we've enhanced and expanded the interactive tutorial.
Pause Functionality:
What is it? You can now pause the gameplay at any moment.
We hope these improvements make using our game even more enjoyable! We look forward to your feedback!
Changed files in this update