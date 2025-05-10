We're continuously working to enhance your experience and are pleased to present another update! This time, we've focused on First-Person Camera, refining the user interface, and enhancing the tutorial and pause features for your convenience.

First-Person Camera Position Adjustment:

What is it? We've adjusted the first-person camera position to provide improved visibility.

User Interface (UI) Enhancements:

What is it? We've made some refinements to the user interface to make it even more convenient and intuitive to use.

Improved Tutorial:

What is it? For new users and those who want to refresh their knowledge, we've enhanced and expanded the interactive tutorial.

Pause Functionality:

What is it? You can now pause the gameplay at any moment.

We hope these improvements make using our game even more enjoyable! We look forward to your feedback!