 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18412296 Edited 10 May 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're continuously working to enhance your experience and are pleased to present another update! This time, we've focused on First-Person Camera, refining the user interface, and enhancing the tutorial and pause features for your convenience.

First-Person Camera Position Adjustment:
What is it? We've adjusted the first-person camera position to provide improved visibility.

User Interface (UI) Enhancements:
What is it? We've made some refinements to the user interface to make it even more convenient and intuitive to use.

Improved Tutorial:
What is it? For new users and those who want to refresh their knowledge, we've enhanced and expanded the interactive tutorial.

Pause Functionality:
What is it? You can now pause the gameplay at any moment.

We hope these improvements make using our game even more enjoyable! We look forward to your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3628531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link