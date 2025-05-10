Death has thought about things, and realised that trying to force a roll with 0 Dice remaining is a bad idea, no matter how dire a situation he is in.
Also includes a fix to Ea-Nasir's Ingot that was mistakenly left out of the last patch.
Changed files in this update