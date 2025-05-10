 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18412188 Edited 10 May 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where selecting the glossary from the title screen sometimes did not display it properly.
(Thank you for your patience.)

