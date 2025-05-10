 Skip to content

10 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Fighting attacks have been enhanced.
During all fighting attacks, the back dash can be canceled by pressing the A button and the dodge roll can be canceled by pressing the X button.
Both the back dash and dodge roll are invincible.
The same action can be performed while guarding.
Boost gauge consumption for all dashes has been reduced.
Bugs have been fixed.

