Fighting attacks have been enhanced.
During all fighting attacks, the back dash can be canceled by pressing the A button and the dodge roll can be canceled by pressing the X button.
Both the back dash and dodge roll are invincible.
The same action can be performed while guarding.
Boost gauge consumption for all dashes has been reduced.
Bugs have been fixed.
Vasileia 1.1.13 has been updated.
