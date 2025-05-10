Corrections:
Minor fixes to rear side model of locomotive ‘Liverpool’.
Some of the external wall panels of the exhibition building changed to match engineering drawings and other illustrations.
Improvements:
Eve at the Fountain by Edward Hodges Baily is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Baily, Edward Hodges > Eve at the Fountain).
Steps added to entrances and exits of the exhibition building to match engineering drawings and other illustrations.
Chimney stacks added to lodge buildings at Prince of Wales Gate to match contemporary illustrations and 20th century photographs.
Additions:
3D model of George Richard Smith’s Comic Electric Telegraph (Guide: Manufactures > Electric > Smith, George > Comic Electric Telegraph).
3D model of Memorial to Bishop Walsh by Augustus Pugin (Guide: Manufactures > Church architecture & fittings > Pugin, Augustus > Memorial to Bishop Walsh).
3D model of Cupid Disarmed by Joseph Jaquet model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Jaquet, Joseph > Cupid Disarmed).
Photograph of Danaë awaiting the golden shower, by Giuseppe Croff (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Croff, Giuseppe > Danaë awaiting the golden shower).
Photograph of Jephtha’s Daughter, by Antonio Galli (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Galli, Antonio > Jephtha’s Daughter).
Internal shades added to many of the gallery level windows of the exhibition building to match photographs and other illustrations.
