10 May 2025 Build 18411870 Edited 10 May 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Corrections:

  • Minor fixes to rear side model of locomotive ‘Liverpool’.

  • Some of the external wall panels of the exhibition building changed to match engineering drawings and other illustrations.

Improvements:

  • Eve at the Fountain by Edward Hodges Baily is now a 3D model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Baily, Edward Hodges > Eve at the Fountain).

  • Steps added to entrances and exits of the exhibition building to match engineering drawings and other illustrations.

  • Chimney stacks added to lodge buildings at Prince of Wales Gate to match contemporary illustrations and 20th century photographs.

Additions:

  • 3D model of George Richard Smith’s Comic Electric Telegraph (Guide: Manufactures > Electric > Smith, George > Comic Electric Telegraph).

  • 3D model of Memorial to Bishop Walsh by Augustus Pugin (Guide: Manufactures > Church architecture & fittings > Pugin, Augustus > Memorial to Bishop Walsh).

  • 3D model of Cupid Disarmed by Joseph Jaquet model (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Jaquet, Joseph > Cupid Disarmed).

  • Photograph of Danaë awaiting the golden shower, by Giuseppe Croff (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Croff, Giuseppe > Danaë awaiting the golden shower).

  • Photograph of Jephtha’s Daughter, by Antonio Galli (Guide: Fine Arts > Sculpture > Galli, Antonio > Jephtha’s Daughter).

  • Internal shades added to many of the gallery level windows of the exhibition building to match photographs and other illustrations.

Follow our Facebook Group to keep apprised of developments: https://www.facebook.com/groups/481745944735839

Our latest YouTube video looks at these additions:

