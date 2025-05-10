 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18411834 Edited 10 May 2025 – 04:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed splash screen

  • CRT Filter now applies to UI/Text/Menu as well

  • Made CRT Filter a little fuzzier..

  • Fix Chicken Secret Room softlock

  • Make inventory navigation a little smoother if you have heart containers.

