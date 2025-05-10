-
Changed splash screen
-
CRT Filter now applies to UI/Text/Menu as well
-
Made CRT Filter a little fuzzier..
-
Fix Chicken Secret Room softlock
-
Make inventory navigation a little smoother if you have heart containers.
Splash Screen & CRT Tweaks - Version 3.0.10.3
