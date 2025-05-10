 Skip to content

10 May 2025
Update notes

a few changes for WINDOWS (LINUX COMING TOMORROW)
-difficulty menu was incorrectly showing wrong difficulty, so fixed that.
-final boss had a glitch where it was unbeatable if you died once
-being mired would continue even if your player died, so fixed it so it reset
-added a death sprite for faeya

