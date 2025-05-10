 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18411702 Edited 10 May 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed pie house collider
  • fixed bug where you hit start on gambling screen and can’t interact again
  • fixed soft lock on rock near pier
  • until end of spring text changed in last screen survey.
  • added betting lounge letter
  • added letter from doco

Changed files in this update

Depot 2903041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link