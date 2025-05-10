Great day to all,

This is the New update that completes the early access content, however there are many other elements that will be updated during the rest of the development of the game like some cinematics that will also appear in the main game, and certain changes to enemies, and abilities and extra polish balancing and bug fixing which will be reflected In the early access, however all new content I’m currently making and will be making will be for the final full game only, I will be posting progress of the full game release in post in steam and social media so stay tuned.

Now among the new things

The New GUI

The HUD received a total overhaul, a new design has been implemented foe the GUI and the interface of the menus, using animated graphics for a unique appearance and identity for the game.

The main menu, Options menus, Special menus, pause menus, and Save Heavens menu have been updated, there some other smaller ones pending for improvement.

New Main Menu



Update Menus







The Attack Plans, Roles change, Stances changes Improvements and Feedback

The Roles, Stances and Attack plans indicators and feedback from changes have been updated with new effects and icons that better showcase changes during gameplay

Also in the radial menu and the Management menu in PC you can see a preview of the attack plan when you hover over it so the player knows that options have





Sentinel Mode clearer guard area

The Sentinel guard area also received several changes, mostly to the visual feedback, now a visible line limits the range area where the effects of the Role of the child in sentinel are applied to allies inside the guard zone.



Buff and Debuff feedback effects

A spawn effect has been added to the buff and debuff granted to characters to better identify when they have been subjected to a debuff or Buff

also, many abilities have now new effects giving feedback of their execution, however a lot of these effects are being constantly updated and change are expected as well a improvements there, effects as well received feedback effects to better now when an enemy is subjected to a debuff and the children to a debuff and buff.



Bug Fixes

A lot of bug fixes have been implemented, the list if quite long and I kind of lost track of the number, but the game is way more stable now, there was a nasty bug causing the game to be unable to progress pass the Judges Castle entrance that caused loading problems which is now solved.

Also, graphics settings have been improved and optimization as well, several graphics like lava have been improved as well.

The game still has bugs and some that I’m aware off which i will be fixing next week, I’m updating this now to closure the early access world and proceed to focus primarily in the final game, all bug fixes and improvement and changes made will be also reflected into the early access as well.



