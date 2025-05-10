 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18411636
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again!

Hopefully this is the last round of fixes for the night. We’ve addressed three major bugs reported by the community:

Bug Fixes

Storage Issues
The Bag of Endless Storage now filters out problematic items! Some items were causing strange bugs, or even crashes, but this has been fixed. Your save files are safe, and the system will now clean things up automatically.

Sleeping Troubles
In some cases, the bed UI wouldn’t show up properly. That’s been fixed! You can now rest without any hiccups.

Invisible Trees
Some players were running into invisible trees due to Unreal’s automatic optimization. These sneaky trees are now visible again.

Thanks again for all the support, and have a great weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
