Hello again!

Hopefully this is the last round of fixes for the night. We’ve addressed three major bugs reported by the community:

Bug Fixes

Storage Issues

The Bag of Endless Storage now filters out problematic items! Some items were causing strange bugs, or even crashes, but this has been fixed. Your save files are safe, and the system will now clean things up automatically.

Sleeping Troubles

In some cases, the bed UI wouldn’t show up properly. That’s been fixed! You can now rest without any hiccups.

Invisible Trees

Some players were running into invisible trees due to Unreal’s automatic optimization. These sneaky trees are now visible again.

Thanks again for all the support, and have a great weekend!