10 May 2025 Build 18411137 Edited 10 May 2025 – 08:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.79 / 0.79b

Improvements and additions:

**

  • New token: Infernal! It can be found in the updated Inferno Tower skill

  • Update to the 'Mana Infusion' skill. Now it gives tokens related to the tower on the first infusion

  • Medusa's skill has been strengthened: now it infuses into both adjacent towers

  • Changed the starting bonus that takes away crowns (takes away fewer crowns)

  • Added more token variation (0.79b)

**

Fixes:

**

  • Fixed the cost of a free tower when using quick purchase

  • Fixed a bug with duplicate tokens from starting bonuses in the 1st round when restarting a game run

  • Rewritten the starting bonuses system. They have not changed in terms of gameplay, but something will happen to them in the future!

  • Disable copying of auto-purchase tag when the Root Tower is copying itself

  • Fix auto-purchase of potions for max level towers

  • Minor edits to English localization

  • Update German translation

**

