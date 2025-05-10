Version 0.79 / 0.79b

Changed the starting bonus that takes away crowns (takes away fewer crowns)

Medusa's skill has been strengthened: now it infuses into both adjacent towers

Update to the 'Mana Infusion' skill. Now it gives tokens related to the tower on the first infusion

New token: Infernal! It can be found in the updated Inferno Tower skill

Fixed the cost of a free tower when using quick purchase

Fixed a bug with duplicate tokens from starting bonuses in the 1st round when restarting a game run

Rewritten the starting bonuses system. They have not changed in terms of gameplay, but something will happen to them in the future!

Disable copying of auto-purchase tag when the Root Tower is copying itself

Fix auto-purchase of potions for max level towers

Minor edits to English localization