Version 0.79 / 0.79b
Improvements and additions:
**
-
New token: Infernal! It can be found in the updated Inferno Tower skill
-
Update to the 'Mana Infusion' skill. Now it gives tokens related to the tower on the first infusion
-
Medusa's skill has been strengthened: now it infuses into both adjacent towers
-
Changed the starting bonus that takes away crowns (takes away fewer crowns)
-
Added more token variation (0.79b)
**
Fixes:
**
-
Fixed the cost of a free tower when using quick purchase
-
Fixed a bug with duplicate tokens from starting bonuses in the 1st round when restarting a game run
-
Rewritten the starting bonuses system. They have not changed in terms of gameplay, but something will happen to them in the future!
-
Disable copying of auto-purchase tag when the Root Tower is copying itself
-
Fix auto-purchase of potions for max level towers
-
Minor edits to English localization
-
Update German translation
**
