10 May 2025 Build 18411104
Version vA6 DEV UNSTABLE: 10th May, 2025

  • Added 4 UI themes (Mica, Tabbed, Legacy and Acrylic)
  • Fixed some interface bugs
  • Added some features into second toolbar (Load, Save, Themes, Info, Discord related web links, OG Supporters)

