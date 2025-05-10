———————————— Fixes ————————————
[Fix] Resolved an issue where the Reward List failed to display (unlocks after obtaining the Wheel Sigil in New Game+ mode)
[Fix] Addressed insufficient damage output in the first Hard Mode puzzle stage
[Fix] Standardized inconsistent small portrait icons
———————————— Improvements ————————————
[Optimization] Dragon mark icon has been redesigned
Version 1.5.3
———————————— Fixes ————————————
