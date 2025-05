5/9/2025 Friday Update Patch Notes

+Started introducing ranged weapons, 2 guns available from merchant in cave west of house

+Added gem nodes for mining, also in cave

+Minimap and coordinates first pass

+World settings menu when creating world further implemented

+Campfire rework, chop log to get firewood, add to campfire, light with lighter or any other fire source

+Various UI and sound improvements

-Removed chuck