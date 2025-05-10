 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18410941 Edited 10 May 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. We have identified an issue where applying the previous update could result in the loss of ongoing progress data. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our existing users. This issue has been resolved in the current update.

  2. We have corrected the Japanese translation errors in the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3655821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link