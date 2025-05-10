-
We have identified an issue where applying the previous update could result in the loss of ongoing progress data. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our existing users. This issue has been resolved in the current update.
We have corrected the Japanese translation errors in the main menu.
Second Update Notice – May 10, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
